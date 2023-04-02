RACINE, WIS. — A 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was shot Saturday morning in the 200 Block of Main Street.

At 2:20 a.m., officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a call of shots fired and one person shot, according to a statement released by the Racine Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Fire and rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department transported the man to an area hospital.

Woman was assaulted by gunshot victim

During the investigation, police learned the man who was shot had assaulted a woman inside a local bar. The fight spilled outside the bar.

“The injured male may have been confronting someone else when he was shot,” the press release reads.

The suspect fled the area on foot and has not been located. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a tip

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call Officer Knierim with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7942 with information regarding this incident.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website. Alternatively, people can send a text to CRIMES (274637) with “RACS” followed by the information they have. Those providing tips may be available for a cash reward by contacting the Racine County Crime Stoppers.