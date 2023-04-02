Obituary for Milton Prewitt

May 30, 1931 – Mar 26, 2023

Milton Prewitt, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Racine on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Milton, lovingly known as “Ironman,” was tall in stature, but a humble and honorable man. He was kind and soft-spoken, yet firm. Milton was a sports enthusiast. He loved golfing, bowling, basketball and softball. Milton’s life was all about family. He gave freely to everyone with no questions asked. He loved all types of music, including gospel, jazz and R&B, and would sing many tunes. Milton was “animated” while demonstrating how to do certain things, particularly his basketball, golf and bowling techniques. Milton will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his children, Melinda from Racine, Steve (Michelle) from Bryans Road, Md., Kimberly from Racine, and Victor (Cella) from Belleville, Ill.; grandchildren, Vadell, Dionte (Stephanie), Lemina, Justin (Emilie), Julius (Katrina), Jonyiesa (Fred), Kyle, Anthony, Jalyn, and Jonas; great-grandchildren, Myakia, Quinten, Anitras, Caleb, Demetria, Origin, Kameron, Kennedi, Syia, Blessing, Hendrix, Rhythm and Serenity; great-great-grandchild, Nova; special niece, Esther (James) Harper; nephew, Roma Lee; niece, Yvette Prewitt-Scott.

Milton was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Roberta; sons, Vaughn E. Prewitt (1988), and Jeffrey W. Prewitt (2014); grandson, Jeffrey Jr. “J-bird” (1999); parents, siblings, a host of family and friends, too numerous to name.

Services

A Celebration of Life and Homegoing Service for Milton will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3, at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., with Rev. Keith T. Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Ascension Home Healthcare and nurses, Mackenna, Jenny and Kayla; the Compassus nurses, Amanda and Alicia; special caregivers, Gwen and Shalanna; granddaughter, Lemina; daughter, Kim; son, Steven; and grandson, Kyle.