Obituary for Muriel ‘Boots’ Amos
February 25, 1938 – March 29, 2023
Muriel “Boots” Amos, 85, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford, Wis., where she was warmly cared for over the last four and a half years.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to the late Raymond and Virginia Palmer (nee: Binstock). On March 13, 1959, she married the love of her life, Richard “Turk” Amos in Dubuque, Iowa.
Boots was a proud homemaker. She lovingly raised four children all while caring for countless other children over many years, so much so that she became affectionately known as “Nana Boots” to many. She was a steadfast resident of Sturtevant and a member of Saint Sebastian Catholic Church all of her life. Boots loved cooking and caring for others and was happiest around those she loved.
Boots is survived by her children, Kim (Mike) Calvi of Sturtevant, Jodi Amos of Racine, Rick (Kelley) Amos of Racine, Rob (Carrie) Amos of Sturtevant; grandchildren, Eric, Jenna, Jamie, Jessica, Jacqueline, Alicia, Alex, Trevor, Camryn, Meghan, Matt, Danny, Adam, and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, William, Amber, Aidan, Cylas, Peyton, Joseph, Destiny, Emma, Ava, Lyla, Evelyn, Solace, and Olivia; sisters-in-law/friends, Judy Palmer of Sturtevant and Marylee Bauer of Reedsburg; brother-in-law, Duane ( Betty ) Amos of Park Falls, Wis., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Boots was preceded in death by her husband Turk, sister/brother-in-law Marilyn and Chet Eaton, brother Bruce (Pudgy) Palmer, sisters-in-law/brother-in-law Joanne and Royce Dickman, Helen Larson, Diane Parkhurst, and great-grandchildren, James Timothy Robert, Axle Atwood Amos, and Madisyn Joy Knight.
Services
Family and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life at Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant on Saturday, April 15, from 2 until 6 p.m.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent to either the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214, or your favorite charity.
A heartfelt and sincere thank you is extended to the whole staff at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford, Wis. for the loving care mom received over the last four and a half years.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
