June 26, 1938 – March 30, 2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Brink, age 84, of Burlington (formerly of Wausau), passed away on March 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Arbor View Assisted Living in Burlington, Wis.

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Brink

She married Harry Brink in Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 1979. Betty worked for the Arizona Governor’s Office and later as a Border Truck Inspector before retiring. Harry and Elizabeth spent many years driving, with their dogs in tow, between Wisconsin and Arizona before setting up year-round residence in Burlington in 2017. While in Arizona, they built their own ranch in San Simon and raised rheas for a short time. Elizabeth’s feisty personality will be missed by friends and family.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Eugene Braatz; husband, Harry Brink; and daughter Michelle Partipillo.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Carla (Paul) Remiszewski, Richard (Teri) Fistler, Donna Thielen, and Curtess (Rhonda) Rhyner; three stepchildren, Richard (Lynn) Brink, Larry (Debra) Brink, and Candace Crumm; 19 grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Arbor View Assisted Living, especially Dave and Maria, for their care of Elizabeth during the past year.

Services

Services for Elizabeth will be held on April 10, 2023, at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ann Brink, please visit the Integrity Funeral Services floral store.