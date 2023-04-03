Obituary for Jean Ann Lorenzini

March 5, 1932 – March 16, 2023

Palm Bay, Fla. (formerly of Racine) — Jean Ann Lorenzini, age 91, entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Palm Bay, Fla. She was born to Francis and Helen (Cunningham) Huston on March 5, 1932. On Sept. 15, 1951, she was married to Richard Lorenzini.

Jean was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1950. She worked at St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Racine and Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Jean was self-employed, operating Medical Transcript Service and Multi-Services. She authored six books, the last being the Fifth Edition of Medical Phrase Index. She was a certified member of the American Association of Medical Transcriptionists and the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. Jean was a Staff Chaplain at St. Luke’s Hospital and Parish Secretary at Holy Name Church. It was her privilege to serve as Lector and Eucharistic Minister while a member of the parish. After retirement, she cared for the elderly, oftentimes living with them in their homes.

Jean is survived by her children: Terri Lorenzini of Palm Bay, Fla., Kathy Lorenzini of St. Lantana, Fla., Becky St. Martin of Racine, Wis., Craig (Karen) Lorenzini of Palm Bay, Fla., Lori (David) Ley of Thomasville, Ga., and Michele Lorenzini of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Sue (Ernst) Lorenzini of Palm Bay, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by brothers, Harvey Huston of Palm Bay, Fla. and Dennis (Gloria) Huston of Racine, Wis.; sister-in-law, Faye Huston of Palm Bay, Fla.; step-sister, Diane Mittan of Bull Shoals, Ark.; several nieces & nephews; and special friends, Doreen Stalmack, Sister Alice Pittz, Jim Cremer, and Jim Kruse, all of Racine, Wis.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Helen Huston; stepmother, Laura Huston; great-grandchild, Kylee Lightner; son, Kurt Lorenzini; and son-in-law, Dennis St. Martin.

Services

In accordance with Jean’s wishes, a private burial took place recently at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: J&K Assisted Living (133 Lehigh Ave. SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909).