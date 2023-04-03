Obituary for Lorraine May Schaefer

At the age of 92, Lorraine May Schaefer (nee: Schwengel) passed away on March 28, 2023.

Lorraine devoted herself to her family, Christian faith and volunteering. She was awarded the Clara Barton award by the American Red Cross in recognition of her service. She had a passion for gardening, antiquing, cooking and helping her neighbors. She loved playing cards with her husband, Jim and her children.

We know that God is pleased to have her back in his arms, where she belongs. She will be missed. Please remember Lorraine with the Bible passage, Psalm 23:

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, John and Sophie; husband, James; eldest son Mark; and siblings John, Jerome, Kenneth, and Jim.

She is survived by her children, William, Marie (Vic), Robert (Elizabeth), and Jeanne (Mark’s wife); grandchildren, Eric, Genoveffa, Michelle, Stephanie, Emily, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Collin, Audrey, and Evelyn; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services

Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

