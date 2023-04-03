Obituary for Michael Ray Knapp

October 25, 1955 – January 19, 2023

Michael Ray Knapp, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife, Pamela Warzala, and special uncle and aunt, Phillip and MaryLou Mijokovic, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Mike was born in Springfield, Missouri on Oct. 25, 1955, to the late Donald and Floye (nee: Lyon) Knapp. He proudly and faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He often expressed to others that his military years were some of the best years of his life.

Following his time in the Marine Corps, he also served on the Seymour, Mo., Police Department from 2008 to 2011. Mike and Pam were united in marriage in Milwaukee on Feb. 13, 2015, and enjoyed many happy experiences together, including travel to various parts of the country and hosting exchange students, Jaime Lobato, of Spain, and Marta Alberichi, of Italy, during the 2021-2022 school year.

Surviving are his loving wife, Pamela Warzala; daughter, Tiffany Knapp; brother, Thomas (Tamara Millay) Knapp; step-daughter, Amber Schemenauer; step-son, Taylor Schulz; step-grandchildren, Spencer Kogutkiewicz and Lily Moore; Pam’s parents, Robert Warzala and Darlene Warzala; sister-in-law, Janice Knapp; brother-in-law, Ben (Karissa) Warzala; nephew and little buddy, Isaiah Warzala; other nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters of the USMC, friends and beloved canine companion, Flynn. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Knapp.

Services

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, private family services, with military honors, were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.