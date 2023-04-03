Obituary for Robert ‘Bob’ Allen Schmidt

June 4, 1944 – March 15, 2023

Robert “Bob” Schmidt passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence in Racine.

Robert “Bob” Schmidt

Bob was born on June 4, 1944, in South Milwaukee to Oscar and Anna (Clauer) Schmidt. After graduating from Racine Lutheran High School, Bob joined the National Guard. He enjoyed traveling around the world. After the military, Bob was employed at US Can. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bob married Linda (Martin) Schmidt on Oct. 20, 1987. He continued to travel, as well as enjoy golf, cribbage, casinos, and dinner with his Lutheran High School friends. Bob’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and his brother and best friend, Neil Schmidt.

Bob is survived by his nephew, Dean (Julie) Schmidt; nieces, Kimi (Paul) Hartley, Lori (Dave Laskowski) McKinney, and Corinne (Ronald) Cecchini. He also leaves behind seven great-nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He will be missed.

Services

Due to Bob’s request, there will be no communal funeral or memorial service.