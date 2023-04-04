RACINE — Racine Unified School District has officially announced the schedule for the 2023 Transition ceremonies for students in the 8th grade.
8th Grade Transition Ceremony
The following schedule is as follows for the 2023 Transition Ceremonies:
|School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Gifford School
|June 8
|10 a.m. – noon
|8332 Northwestern Ave.
|Jerstad-Agerholm School
|June 8
|1:45 p.m.
|3535 Lasalle St.
(Drive-thru bridge ceremony)
|Gilmore Fine Arts
|June 9
|9 a.m. – noon
|2330 Northwestern Ave.
Please note that this schedule will be updated as more information becomes available.
Additional information about each ceremony can be directed to each school or by contacting Racine Unified School District.
