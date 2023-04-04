MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — All four incumbent candidates retained their seats on the Mount Pleasant Village Board after about 10,000 Mount Pleasant residents took to the polls on Tuesday.
Here are the results. Check back for more coverage as we’ll be updating this page with comments.
President
David Degroot:
4,789 | 53%
Kelly Gallaher:
4,245 | 47%
Results
Trustee #1
John Hewitt:
4,947 | 56.8%
Hewitt was unresponsive to our interview
Travis Yanke:
3,768 | 43.2%
Results
Trustee #3
Kim Mahoney:
4,326 | 49.5%
Nancy Washburn:
4,408 | 50.5%
Results
Trustee #5
Ram Bhatia:
4,591 | 52.1%
Eric Martinez:
4,224 | 47.9%
Results
Election coverage
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.