Follow Us

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — All four incumbent candidates retained their seats on the Mount Pleasant Village Board after about 10,000 Mount Pleasant residents took to the polls on Tuesday.

Here are the results. Check back for more coverage as we’ll be updating this page with comments.

President

David Degroot:
4,789 | 53%
David DeGroot, Mount Pleasant Village President
David DeGroot

Read DeGroot’s interview

Kelly Gallaher:
4,245 | 47%
Kelly Gallaher
Kelly Gallaher

Read Gallaher’s interview

Results

Trustee #1

John Hewitt:
4,947 | 56.8%
Photo not provided

Hewitt was unresponsive to our interview

Travis Yanke:
3,768 | 43.2%
Travis Yanke, Mount pleasant Board Trustee #1 candidate
Travis Yanke

Read Yanke’s interview

Results

Trustee #3

Kim Mahoney:
4,326 | 49.5%
Kim Mahoney
Kim Mahoney

Read Mahoney’s interview

Nancy Washburn:
4,408 | 50.5%
Nancy Washburn
Nancy Washburn

Read Washburn’s interview

Results

Trustee #5

Ram Bhatia:
4,591 | 52.1%
Ram Bhatia
Ram Bhatia

Read Bhatia’s interview

Eric Martinez:
4,224 | 47.9%
Eric T. Martinez
Eric T. Martinez

Read Martinez’s interview

Results

Election coverage

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment