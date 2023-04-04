RACINE — Voters in Racine’s aldermanic districts 11 and 13 voted to keep incumbent Mary Land but to give political newcomer Renee Kelly a chance on the Common Council, respectively.
Unofficial results from Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen posted the results with 100% of precincts reporting.
In District 11, Land came out ahead of challenger Michael Hansen, 482 to 375. She won 46% of the 1,038 votes cast while Hansen garnered 36%. Vote totals list 15 write-ins as well.
District 13 voters chose Kelly over incumbent Natalia Taft, 533 votes to 504, or 49% to 46%. At least four ballots included write-in candidates.
Racine County Eye has reached out to all the candidates for comment and will update this story when we hear from them.
