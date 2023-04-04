2023 Racine County's top 10 fish fry

In Racine County, hundreds of restaurants, bars and pubs serve fish fry. This Lenten season, Racine County businesses vied for the title of Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition.

Racine County Eye readers additionally selected the top 10 fish frys in Racine County.

Top 10 fish frys in Racine County

1. The Kitchen

The Kitchen’s fish fry offered on Fridays at The Midwest Market @ 2210. The Kitchen located within the Midwest Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, took home the gold this year in the annual fish fry competition. They were officially named the best of the best on April 1. The Kitchen specializes in serving high-quality sandwiches, chicken tenders, cheese curds, and of course, Friday fish fry. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

On the menu, they have hand-breaded cod and a catch of the day is offered. View their full menu online.

2. Husher Pub and Grill

Husher Pub and Grill was named Best Fish Fry East of the I during the second round of voting. They came in 2nd place in the finale. Trailing behind closely in second place was Husher Pub and Grill, 9002 6 Mile Road. In the Racine County Eye’s first round of voting, “East vs. West,” this pub and grill took home the title of “Best Fish Fry East of the I.” Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays. Husher Pub and Grill offers battered cod with homemade breading, perch, bluegill, walleye, and shrimp. View their full fish fry menu online.

3. TinCAN Roadhouse

Bluegill is offered at the TinCan Roadhouse. This establishment was voted Racine County Eye’s Best Fish Fry West of the Interstate. The TinCAN Roadhouse came in third place for this year’s contests but also won the title of this year’s Racine County Eye’s “Best Fish Fry West of the I” in the second round of voting. TinCAN Roadhouse is located at 20715 Durand Ave. in Union Grove.

Hours of operation are as follows: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (The restaurant is closed on Mondays.)

They serve a variety of fish dinners, from cod to sauteed shrimp dinner and more. View their full menu online.

4. Buddy’s Sports Grill

Buddy’s Sports Grill has multiple fish options to choose from on Fridays. In 2022, they were voted #1 fish fry in Racine County. Last year, Buddy’s Sports Grill came in first place in the fish fry contest. This year, they remain in the top five. Buddy’s Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave., is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Fried cod, perch, blue gill, and even baked cod are on the menu. View their full menu online to see what else they have to offer.

5. Kami Krocker LLC

Kami Krocker specializes in seafood. They operate as a pop-up kitchen. Kami Krocker LLC is operating as a pop-up kitchen in the Racine area specializing in seafood. On Facebook, Krocker posts regular updates about where their food will be offered and when. Last year, they made a splash at the Racine HarborMarket. For more information about this business visit their Facebook page.

6. Joey’s Yardarm

Joey’s Yardarm gives Racine residents and visitors a nautical dining experience near Lake Michigan. Joey’s Yardarm is a local seafood bar and grill with a longstanding history of serving a multitude of fish fry options in Racine. They are located at 920 Erie St. They are open Monday through Thursday and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On the menu is a fish for everyone. They have everything from cod, perch, bluegill, and more. While visiting this well-known gem, sand dollars will always be offered when ordering a fish fry.

More about the menu can be found online.

7. The Foxhole Lounge

The Foxhole Lounge is connected to The Legacy Museum & Veterans Center, giving restaurant goers a unique dining opportunity in the heart of Downtown Racine. In Downtown Racine, The Foxhole Lounge offers a unique dining experience. The restaurant is located within The Legacy Museum & Veterans Center, 820 Main St., which is part of Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI). The kitchen at The Foxhole Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and serve dinner from 3 to 8 p.m.

On Friday’s menu, they offer an assortment of fish platters including fried or baked cod, jumbo shrimp, and more. Visit their menu for more information.

8. Russ’s Tap

Russ’s Tap, a neighborhood bar offers a fish fry for customers to enjoy for lunch or dinner. Russ’s Tap is a neighborhood corner bar located at 2203 DeKoven Ave. where customers can enjoy a fish fry for either lunch or dinner. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Their menu has a complete list of what fish fry options are available.

9. Doc’s on the Fox

Doc’s on the Fox offers a dining experience on the waterfront in Waterford. Multiple fish options are available. Along the Fox River in Waterford is Doc’s on the Fox, located at 232 N. Milwaukee St. This casual bar and grill offers a fun environment to enjoy a fish fry. When dining along the river, you can have a choice of cod, walleye, and even sometimes lake perch and bluegill when in stock. The menu shows what is available daily. They are open Wednesday through Friday, from 3 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. every day.

10. The Penny Bar

The Penny Bar in Wind Lake offers a classic Wisconsin experience for a Friday night fish fry. This year they claim the 10th spot on the Racine County Eye’s Top 10 list. Claiming a final spot in the top 10 is The Penny Bar, located in Wind Lake at 6959 S. Loomis Road. This bar and grill offers a variety of fish options including beer-battered cod, breaded shrimp, and sandwiches too. For hours and more information visit their Facebook page.