CALEDONIA — Residents in Caledonia voted Tuesday to give Tony Hammes a chance, to keep Nancy Pierce on the board, and to approve a spending referendum to fund certain public safety measures.

Unofficial results posted by Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen are based on 100% of village precincts reporting.

The referendum to exceed the tax levy by $1.7 million to fund additional public safety staff was approved by a margin of just 400 votes; 4,812 to 4,412.

Pierce/Rubinson

Pierce said she is absolutely thrilled for the people in Caledonia.

“(My win) gives us the opportunity to keep the good thing going and to do even more,” she stated.

Rubinson said he’s comfortable with the voters’ decision, especially after participating in the Racine County Eye candidate forum with Pierce on March 22.

“It’s fine,” he stated. “After our discussion during the forum, it was clear to me that Nancy and I were on the same page, and I know she will continue her good work on the board.”

Hammes/Folk

Hammes said the following in a written statement sent to Racine County Eye:

First, I would like to thank Bill Folk for a clean, and respectful race, and commend him on his seventeen years serving on the planning commission. I look forward to working with him and I wish him all the best in any and all of his future endeavors. Thank you to all who took time to vote in this spring election. Your votes, and voices, matter. Moreover, thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve my commitment to do what’s right for the Caledonia community. You know how important this is to me and I will represent all residents equally, without bias, and help Caledonia continue to thrive and grow. I look forward to working with everyone on the Village Board. Let the work begin. Let’s thrive! Tony Hammes

Folk told the Racine County Eye that he is “ecstatic that residents of Caledonia voted for the referendum because the police and fire chiefs have been asking for years for extra resources, and the village can finally give it to them.”

As for the race for Trustee #3, “It wasn’t my year,” he said.