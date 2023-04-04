SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. on April 5.
This alert is a result due to the grounds being saturated and the high potential for multiple rounds of thunderstorms this evening and leading into the overnight hours. This could lead to flash flooding.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected, according to NWS.
Additionally, excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more due to the heavy rainfall occurring.
Areas impacted by flood watch
This weather alert is for multiple counties in portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin.
This flood watch includes the counties of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan in east-central. In the south-central part of the state, this includes Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, and Sauk counties. Additionally, in the southeast part of Wisconsin, this includes Racine, Kenosha, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.
Preparedness
Monitor the forecast for potential Flash Flood Warnings. The NWS provides Flood Safety Tips and Resources as an additional resource.
