SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. on April 5.

This alert is a result due to the grounds being saturated and the high potential for multiple rounds of thunderstorms this evening and leading into the overnight hours. This could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected, according to NWS.