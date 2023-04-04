LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Racine Unified School District Administrators Need to be held accountable, NOW! Parents, Students, and the Hispanic community’s voices must be heard by RUSD Administrators. RUSD must STOP making arbitrary decisions and or policies without input from the community that will be affected.

Some parents received a phone call during the morning of March 27, 2023, from the District regarding changes happening for the 23-24 school year to the Dual Language Program at Fratt Elementary. This call was followed by a letter dated March 28, 2023, that was distributed to the students at the end of the school day. The letter informed parents about the change to be implemented for the Fratt Dual Language program next school year (23-24) to consolidate the bilingual staff and resources.

Fratt Dual Language Program will be moved to Mitchell Elementary. The two elementary programs will be merged to create two Dual Language classrooms at each grade level (4K-5) at Mitchell Elementary. Presently, both schools have one Dual Language classroom per grade level. Fratt Elementary doesn’t have a 4-K Dual Language classroom due to school closings at Giese and North Park by RUSD; students were relocated to Fratt Elementary and other schools. This move displaced the 4K Dual Language previously at Fratt Elementary to Goodland Elementary.

Here we go again! Why until now? It is too, late in the school year to make rushed decisions for parents, but obviously not for Racine Unified Administrators! Racine Unified has scheduled a parent meeting at Fratt Elementary in the Library Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. for parents who have questions about the move of Fratt’s Dual Language Program or need assistance.

The letter states; the following benefits of this decision include:

Fratt Elementary students go to Mitchell Middle School for 6 th -grade Dual Language. This move will allow students to stay at one campus from four-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade.

-grade Dual Language. This move will allow students to stay at one campus from four-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade. Mitchell offers Dual Language 4K, whereas Fratt was unable to due to lack of space.

As a community School, Mitchell K-8 offers our families additional opportunities and resources including a Family Resource Center with bilingual staff, a school-based mental health clinic, physical and dental services and family and community events.

Some teachers at Fratt informed their students about the decision Racine Unified made to move Fratt’s Dual Language Program to Mitchell, before leaving class on March 28, the same day the letter was sent. The traumatized students broke down in tears. The counselor came to the room to meet with the children. The parents were informed about their reactions and were encouraged to allow their children to share their feelings about these changes and to use positive ways to work through their feelings. This news was sudden to the teachers, students and parents.

There are questions and disadvantages to moving to Mitchell Elementary that must be discussed and answered before the move, if it is to happen, including:

Did RUSD arbitrarily make this decision?

What role did the School Board play in the decision?

Did Teachers and parents at Fratt and Mitchell have input into making this decision?

What guarantee do parents have that their child/ren will be safe at this rough school? Parents that have children at Mitchell Middle that attended Fratt last year have voiced concern over the roughness and bullying that their child is experiencing now at Mitchell.

What is being done to stop the misbehavior?

What is being done to make the newcomers welcome so that they are not targets for bullying or violence?

What happens to the present English Language population at Mitchell? Will parents of these children be angry that their child will have to move if they are not allowed to stay to make room for the incoming students?

Can this be considered a form of segregation? Or is it going to be considered a Specialty School?

Why wasn’t the transition method used at Goodland used to make the move to Mitchell? That would make more sense.

Will parents be able to make another school choice this late in the year? School Choice ended in January. What are our options? Private School?

A disadvantage for parents, if Fratt Dual Language Program is moved to Mitchell, is transportation. Will transportation be provided?

What exactly is a Community School? What are the criteria needed to become a Community School? Is a community school geared to low-income, low-academic performing students, and students with behavioral issues?

This decision negatively impacts teachers, parents, and especially students and the community in many ways. Younger students who looked forward to having an upper-grade teacher they favor and were looking forward to having, may not be able to have him/her as their teacher. All students may lose some of their friends. The unfamiliar environment may cause anxiety/depression in students (new staff, new rules, location of bathrooms, cafeteria, gym, etc.) and teachers as well. Parents will have to learn the ropes of the new school (where to drop off or pick up their children) where to park, new school hours, new programs, what resources are available, etc.) It is a negative impact on all.

How long will RUSD get away with their solo decisions?

When will RUSD start including the community in their decision making?

Let your voice be heard at the scheduled parent meeting at Fratt Elementary in the Library Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Remember to sign the petition to keep Fratt’s Dual Language Program at Fratt Elementary. Peticion-Petition-Escuela-FrattDownload