RACINE — A fast-moving line of thunderstorms punched parts of Racine and Kenosha counties with a hailstorm and torrential rain Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) placed the area under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning starting at about 3 p.m. Because of the ongoing threat of heavy rains, the NWS issued a Flood Watch for Southeastern Wisconsin from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Racine’s hailstorm in pictures

Hail and rainwater quickly filled intersections like this one at Ohio Street and Graceland Boulevard. – Credit: Paul Holley
The marble-sized hail covered the ground but didn’t appear to cause any significant damage. – Credit: Paul Holley
These early Spring flowers were inundated with hail from Tuesday afternoon’s severe thunderstorm. – Credit: Paul Holley

