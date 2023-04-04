RACINE — A fast-moving line of thunderstorms punched parts of Racine and Kenosha counties with a hailstorm and torrential rain Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) placed the area under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning starting at about 3 p.m. Because of the ongoing threat of heavy rains, the NWS issued a Flood Watch for Southeastern Wisconsin from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Racine’s hailstorm in pictures
Weather
