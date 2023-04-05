Obituary for Anthony D. Lewis, Jr.

June 28, 2003 – March 24, 2023

Anthony D. Lewis, Jr. age 19, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2023. Born in Racine, Wis., on June 28, 2003, he was the son of Shaneka Sims and Anthony Lewis, Sr.

Anthony Jr. attended Washington Park High School. He loved being around his family and friends; he enjoyed music, dancing, and rapping. If you knew him, you would see the twinkle in his eyes and the smile on his face that left a lasting impression of him.

He is survived by his mother, Shaneka Sims; father, Anthony Lewis, Sr.; grandmothers, Toni Holton and Kathy Lewis Austin; grandfather, Pernell (Lisa) Sims; and great-grandmother, Laura Pate. He is also survived by countless aunts and uncles: Toni Holton, Mack Smith, Reginald Lewis, Warren Austin, Courtney Austin, Terrence Austin, and Denetria (Elizabeth) Chartuk, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jason and Virgie Holton. Anthony will be dearly missed.

Services

A visitation for Anthony will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 1 – 3 p.m. A time of sharing and remembrance of Anthony will follow at 3 p.m.