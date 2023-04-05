Obituary for Cynthia L. Buckley

January 1, 1961 – March 24, 2023

First Lady Cynthia L. Buckley (Moon) was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born in Laurel, Miss., on Jan. 1, 1961, to Henry (deceased) and Kizzie Bester. She graduated from Washington Park High School, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Buckley. Cynthia was married to Joe on Feb. 28, 1984.

First Lady Cynthia L. Buckley

Cynthia was employed as an in-home healthcare provider. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cooking, and going to various casinos throughout the country. Cynthia will always be remembered for her entertaining personality and witty sense of humor. She loved attending church and seeing her husband preach the gospel.

In addition to her mother, Cynthia leaves behind many close friends and family members including her husband, Apostle Joseph Buckley; and sons, Joseph Junior, and Jerel (Sarah) Buckley. Cynthia was the second child born to her parents and leaves behind sisters, Janet Bester, Johnnie May Bester, Yvonne Williams, Virgie Bester, and Lakaeshia Bester; brothers, James (Sherri) Bester, Henry Bester, Kenny (Holly) Bester, CT Bester, and Cedric (Coretta) Bester.

Cynthia was the grandmother to Lincoln and Vivienne Buckley. She has only two remaining uncles, Willie and Ben Bester and several cousins, including Mary Bryant, Ora Lee Griffin, Rose Foster, and Willie Bester Jr. with whom she had a special bond; and in-laws, Minister Deloris Brown, Eula (JW) Booker, First Lady Annie (Pastor Johnny) Thomas, Minister Della Buckley, Dr. Betty Pace, MD, Minister Wanda Buckley, and Willie Buckley. Cynthia also leaves behind special friends, Carla Branch and Cora Williams.

In addition to her father, Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Bester; grandparents, Elmer & Roberta Washington; and James (Slim) and Virgie Bester; parents-in-law, AJ and Ora Bell Buckley; sister and brothers-in-law, Andrew Jackson Buckley, Willie Minze Buckley, Lydia Mae Buckley, Anthony Terry Buckley, Mary Ann (Arnold) Martin, Shirley Buckley, and Louise Tucker.

Services

Homegoing services will be held at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare professionals at Froedtert Hospital and Ascension All Saints Hospital.