Obituary for Grace Irene Manchester

December 29, 1924 – March 30, 2023

Grace Irene (nee: McConnell) Manchester, age 98 and resident of Racine, passed away on March 30, 2023, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine on Dec. 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Irene (nee: Fraser) McConnell. On Jan. 11, 1947, Grace was united in marriage to Howard “Howie” Manchester at the First Baptist Church.

She worked in the computer room at Big Buck Building Center for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Grace was a member of First Methodist Church, the Women’s Society and OPA. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and traveling to Hawaii with Howie 17 times.

Surviving are her children, Dave Manchester of Colgate, Thomas (Jan) Manchester of Mazomanie, and Gary (Kathi) Manchester of Racine; grandchildren, Mark (Laurie) Manchester, Sam (Shala) Manchester, Tony Manchester, Laura (Jeremy) Petersen, Paul (Kristine) Manchester, Jessica (Ben) Jacobson, Jeremy Manchester, and Jacob (fiancé; Sophia) Manchester; great-grandchildren, Seth, Maxwell, LuLu, Samantha, Zellepa, Amanda, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Will, Howie, Eddie, and step-grandchildren in addition to nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Howie on Sept. 17, 2006; sister-in-law, Winifred Manchester; sister, Rosella Laughlin; grandson, Jason Manchester; daughter-in-law, Jan (David) Manchester; and companion, Dave Palecek.

Services

Funeral services for Grace will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

For those wishing to remember Grace in a special way, memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

Grace’s family takes this opportunity to publicly express their profound gratitude to the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their attentive care and gentle manner shown to Grace over the years.

