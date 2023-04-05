RACINE — A “watch party” – an election night gathering of a candidate’s supporters, friends and family – is a time-honored tradition. The 2023 Spring Election for Racine mayor was no exception.

Mason watch party The main floor of The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., in the Uptown neighborhood, was crowded by 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday for the Mason for Racine campaign event. – Credit: Paul Holley A Milwaukee TV reporter interviews Mayor Cory Mason while waiting for the local election vote totals to be announced. Other high-profile mayoral elections were held in Madison and Green Bay on Tuesday. – Credit: Paul Holley

Tables were laden with sandwiches and other snacks. TV sets were tuned to election coverage. Guests trickled in from home, work or even last-minute canvassing. Drinks flowed. Rooms filled with nervous chatter about other races, the recently completed campaign and the pending vote outcome. Mayor Cory Mason poses for a selfie with a well-wisher after election results confirmed that he’d been re-elected to a four-year term as mayor. – Credit: Paul Holley

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the moods swung when the unofficial election results were relayed from the Racine County Clerk’s office. Cory Mason, the incumbent, had won a second four-year term with 57.4% topping challenger Henry Perez who received 42.6%.

Perez watch party Dewey’s big-screen televisions – normally tuned to sporting events – were all displaying Spring Election 2023 coverage, including a news story about the Racine mayoral race which drew both cheers and jeers from the partygoers. – Credit: Paul Holley Teri Sharp sported a custom-designed T-shirt for candidates Henry Perez (mayor), Michael Hansen (Aldermanic District 11) and Renee Kelly (Aldermanic District 13) who had run as a team. Sharp also designed all of the Perez campaign’s shirts. – Credit: Paul Holley

The Friends of Henry Perez campaign watch party packed Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., in Downtown Racine. – Credit: Paul Holley