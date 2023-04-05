RACINE — A “watch party” – an election night gathering of a candidate’s supporters, friends and family – is a time-honored tradition. The 2023 Spring Election for Racine mayor was no exception.
Tables were laden with sandwiches and other snacks. TV sets were tuned to election coverage. Guests trickled in from home, work or even last-minute canvassing. Drinks flowed. Rooms filled with nervous chatter about other races, the recently completed campaign and the pending vote outcome.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the moods swung when the unofficial election results were relayed from the Racine County Clerk’s office. Cory Mason, the incumbent, had won a second four-year term with 57.4% topping challenger Henry Perez who received 42.6%.
