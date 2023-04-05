The American Heart Association (AHA) is urging people to participate in National Walking Day on April 5.

The event was established as a way to encourage physical activity, like walking, for better health and well-being. The AHA emphasizes the importance of physical activity and its impact on reducing cardiovascular disease.

“Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools for managing stress, boosting mood and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke,” says the AHA.

3 ways to participate in National Walking Day

There are several ways you can help spread awareness about National Walking Day. Three ways you can make a difference are the following:

Walk at morning, noon, or night

Share Your Support on Social On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter tag the Wisconsin AHA (@AHAWisconsin)

Make a plan to Move More

Places to get out in Racine County