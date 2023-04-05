Obituary for Patricia ‘Patty’ Lou Kortendick

March 27, 1955 – April 1, 2023

Patricia “Patty” Lou Kortendick, age 68, passed away at home, peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born in Racine on March 27, 1955, the daughter of the late Richard and Vivian (Nee: Murray) Rogers.

On Jan. 8, 1982, Patty was united in marriage to Patrick James Kortendick. Patty was employed as an LPN at Southern Wisconsin Center for 17 years until her retirement in 2020. She was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Patty enjoyed playing cards, reading Nora Roberts, crime dramas, baking, spending time at their camper, and cherished time with the grandkids.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Patrick; children, Joseph Kortendick, Michael Kortendick, Carrie (Jesse) Bertram, Christina (Blake) Kortendick, and Catherine Kortendick; grandchildren: Benjamin, James, Christian, Jayden, Allison, and AJ; siblings: Richard (Donna) Rogers, Barbara Milton, Lisa (Wally) Olszewski, Debra Rogers, and Susan (Mark) Robertson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Post and brother-in-law, Robert Milton.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Pat’s life will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the church, on Thursday, April 13, from 4 until 6 p.m., and Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32.

A very special thank you to Aurora Home Health Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.