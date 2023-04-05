RACINE COUNTY — Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Business Awards. The winners, nominated by RAMAC members, will be honored at an awards dinner on Thursday, April 27.
2023 RAMAC Business Awards honorees
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Reed Switch Developments Corp.
- Small Business of the Year
- Milaeger’s
- Business Person of the Year
- Joey and Anna LeGath
- The Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship
- Educators Credit Union
- Apollo Award (sponsored by Racine County)
- Amanda Roman, Domina Consulting Inc.
- Ascension Healthy Workplace Award
- City of Racine, Racine County, Racine Unified School District
The awards presentation and dinner, with the theme “Celebrating Your Sweet Success,” will be held at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Doors open at 4:45 p.m., and dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. Hope Otto, Racine County Human Services Director, is the awards emcee.
Tickets are $70 per person. Tables of eight are available for $500. Reservations will be accepted through April 17. Visit the RAMAC Annual Awards Dinner event page to register.
