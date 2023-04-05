Obituary for Velma Lynn Roberts

December 15, 1951 – April 1, 2023

Velma Lynn Roberts (nee Pate) passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Racine following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lynn was surrounded by loving family and friends in the days and hours preceding her passing.

Lynn was born to Willie V. Pate and Velma (nee Malone) Pate on Dec. 15, 1951, in Tupelo, Mississippi. She moved to Kenosha at five years old and attended Bradford High School class of 1970. She married James Roberts on April 17, 1970, in Kenosha. As a military wife, she spent the next 20 years residing in Florida, New York, Maryland, Texas, Japan, etc.

Lynn was especially talented at sewing and embroidery and eventually opened her own sewing and supply store in Kenosha. She was a mother to three sons and one daughter.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law. She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, James Roberts; her sons: Don, Alan, and Gary; along with two sisters, one brother, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services

A time of visitation for Lynn will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. Inurnment with a private ceremony will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice for their wonderful care for the last days of Lynn’s life.

