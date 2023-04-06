Obituary for Dawn Marie Fugate

May 14, 1970 – April 1, 2023

Dawn Marie Fugate, 52, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her sister’s home in Sturtevant after a courageous five-year battle with cancer, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Dawn Marie Fugate

Dawn was born to the late Gerald and Sandra (nee: Muehleck) Thew on May 14, 1970, in Waukesha. She was the youngest of six kids. She was united in marriage to Gordon Fugate on Aug. 18, 2012, in Salem. They were married for seven years until Gordon’s passing in November 2019.

Dawn worked as a dispatcher for the Kenosha Achievement Center. She was a giving person and would help anyone that needed it. Dawn had a passion for driving her Jeep and traveling. She always drove her jeep all over and everywhere she could. Dawn also had a love for animals. Above all, she loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them.

Dawn will be deeply missed by her children: Justin Colón, Joanna Young, Zachary Farnsworth, and Jordan Farnsworth; siblings: Greg (Claudia) Thew; Keith Thew (Kim Einwalter), Brad (Janna) Thew, Donna Thew (Doug Funk), and Walter (Genelle) Thew; sisters-in-law: Gloria Fugate and Gail Fugate Crall; brother-in-law, Gary Fugate; along with many nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Dawn is predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fugate.

Services

A celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Dawn’s name may be directed to the Safe Harbor Humane Society (7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142) and/or Scares that Care (P.O. Box 210, Hampstead, MD 21074).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Laura Farrington and the entire staff of the Cancer Treatment Center of America-City of Hope for the wonderful care Dawn received.

