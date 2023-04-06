MADISON — As of April 1, 2023, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Wisconsin has updated its fishing guide and requires all anglers to follow the regulations set forth.

The 2023-2024 Wisconsin’s Fishing Regulations Guide is now available. This guide can help fishermen and those enjoying recreational sports in the state of Wisconsin to have a safe and responsible outdoor experience.

It is important that anglers – and anyone who is associated with the sport – review and understand the daily bag and size limits and season dates.

Additionally, the DNR anglers are encouraged to review and understand any specific rules or regulations associated with the body of water in which they plan to fish. All license requirements apply.

Fishing licenses required

All residents and non-residents over 16 must possess a 2023-2024 general fishing license to fish in Wisconsin. Annual resident licenses cost only $20, with information on additional options available on the Fishing Licenses webpage. Licenses can be purchased online via GoWild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers. Wisconsin DNR Bureau of Fisheries Management Trout Fishing Regulations

Additionally, the general and trout fishing regulations can be found online and at locations where licenses are sold. Regulations are also available in Spanish, Hmong, and large print to make for a more accessible experience.

Any additional information about Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation can be found online on the DNR’s website.