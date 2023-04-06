The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, April 6. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings with TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Carole Meekins to discuss the happenings around Racine County.

1. Women’s History Month finale: free headshots through Rotary, RAMAC While Women’s History Month may be over, the Racine Roundup highlighted an event that highlighted local photographers in Racine who offered free headshots to women and non-binary individuals. During the segment, Lamoreaux explained how the event was put on by a Racine Rotarian with the help of RAMAC. The free headshots will help launch business owners and other individuals the opportunity to advance their professional careers. Women’s History Month finale: event at RAMAC provides 36 free headshot sessions Read this article

2. Shelby’s Customs paints bright future Next up, the Racine Roundup discussed the success of Racine’s very own Park High School senior Shelby Jennings. Jennings is an artist and student who excels in the classroom and beyond. Viewers had the chance to see Jennings’ artwork and custom designs. Shelby’s Customs paints a bright future for Park High School student Read this article

3. Business Spotlight: Infinity Coffee & Beyond

Lastly, the Racine County Eye spoke about the business spotlight of the week: Infinity Coffee & Beyond. Lamoreaux spoke about the challenges the business owner faced including dealing with job loss, homelessness, the post-pandemic world, and more. Nonetheless, Cafe B is now known as Infinity Coffee & Beyond. Business Spotlight: Infinity Coffee & Beyond Read this article

