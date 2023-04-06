Obituary for Randall ‘Randy’ W. Condon

November 3, 1964 – March 31, 2023

With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Condon family announces the passing of our strong, hardworking, caring, devoted, and unimaginably generous husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend, Randy Condon.

Born in 1964 in Elgin, Ill., to loving parents Robert and Eleanor Condon, Randy was three years old when the family relocated to the farm he called home for the rest of his earthly life in East Troy, Wis. Randy was unexpectedly called home to his heavenly father on March 31, 2023.

Randall “Randy” W. Condon

Randy grew up and lived his life on his beloved farm in East Troy, Wis., surrounded by his loving family and friends. Randy is a graduate of East Troy School District; during this time he also completed a welding program through Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn Wis.

One of Randy’s greatest passions in life was farming. Although he gained great knowledge at his Father’s side on the family farm, Randy took his education one step further and completed a short course in farming at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Not only did this course further his farming knowledge but it also provided him with lifelong friends.

Randy met the love of his life, Sue, while attending school together and started dating in 1981. The two were married in May of 1987. They spent their lives together raising their beloved children, Brad and Amanda, on the family farm.

Randy utilized his welding degree and obtained a job at Wisconsin Ovens in East Troy, WI where he was employed until he was able to retire and devote his life to farming. Randy spent the last ten years of his life doing what he truly loved while being surrounded by his family and friends.

Randy’s other passions in life were spending time with his family, friends, and beloved golden retrievers. Randy enjoyed many trips up north four wheeling, snowmobiling, fishing, and just hanging out around the fire with those he cared about. Randy also enjoyed his yearly trip with his brothers to Bertram Bobb Bible Camp in Oklahoma where they got to spend the week together serving God.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Condon, in-laws, Robert and Phyllis Welch, as well as many loving uncles and aunts.

Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Condon; two children, Bradley (Brenna) Condon and Amanda Condon; Siblings, Kathie (Jim) Roberts, Robert (Sue) Condon, Ron (Gigi) Condon, Rod (Laurie) Condon, Ryan (Robin) Condon, Patty Schmidt, and Dan Welch; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Services

Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the East Troy Bible Church in East Troy (2660 North St., East Troy, WI 53120), with a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall (Randy) W. Condon, please visit the Integrity Funeral Services floral store.