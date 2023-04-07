Obituary for Betty Ann Shannon

September 3, 1935 – March 27, 2023

Betty Ann Shannon, 87, of West Bend, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023. She was born on Sept. 3, 1935, the daughter of Paul and Florence Tessman.

Betty Ann Shannon

Betty grew up on a farm in rural Jefferson County with her six siblings. She attended school in Jefferson where she met her future husband, Keith Shannon. After graduation, Betty attended UW-Whitewater until she married and moved to New Jersey for Keith’s military service. They later settled in West Bend, where they raised five children: Kelly, Kim, Kathleen, Keith II, and Klay.

Betty was the consummate homemaker. She was an excellent cook and took great pride in making meals for her family. She was a talented baker and enjoyed making fresh baked goods for others. She often shared her culinary talents with her children and grandchildren, and her recipes will be cherished.

Aside from busy family life, Betty coached volleyball, taught piano lessons and loved sports of all kinds. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, golf and bridge player, and delighted in her travels abroad. She worked at the West Bend YMCA and always had a smile for those who came to the front desk. She made many lasting friendships there and will be remembered fondly.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Kelly Shannon of Milwaukee, Kim (Nick Iuanow) Shannon of Alpharetta, Ga., Kathleen (Paul Lambert) Shannon of Seattle, Wash., and son Klay (Joette) Shannon of Racine, Wis. She was a loving grandmother to Quinn, Liam, Grace, Jack, and Ian.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith A. Shannon (1978), and son, Keith A. Shannon II (2021).

Services

The immediate family will hold a memorial in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation are appreciated.