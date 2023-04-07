RACINE — Calling all blood donors: The Racine Founder’s Rotary is taking over the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to provide an opportunity for community members to give back to locals in need of blood products.

More than 30 spots have been blocked off by the Blood Center for the Rotary event, which will take place on April 20-21 at the Racine Donor Center, 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive, in Mount Pleasant.

According to the blood center, every two seconds, someone is in need of blood. One blood donation can impact up to three lives. The generosity of donors helps safely supply blood to those in need and provides hope.

Donors must have an appointment

Those interested in reserving a spot may make an appointment by signing up online. Appointments are required in order to give. Interested participants may also contact Nikki Leibhan at 262-515-2272 to book a time slot.

A valid form of ID that displays your date of birth is required on the day of giving.

For additional information visit Versiti Blood Center or contact Racine Founder’s Rotary.