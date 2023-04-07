Obituary for Glenn Elliott Gray
June 20, 1966 – April 1, 2023
Glenn Elliott Gray, 56, passed away at Ascension All Saints on April 1, 2023.
Please check back on April 11 for a full obituary.
Services
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, April 14, 2023, for a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. A service celebrating his life and homegoing will take place at 11 a.m. with Rev. Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.