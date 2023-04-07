Obituary for James ‘Jim’ M. Smith

September 7, 1946 – April 4, 2023

James “Jim” M. Smith, age 76, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Jim was born in Kenosha on Sept. 7, 1946, a son of the late Merlyn and Ursula (nee: Luce) Smith.

James “Jim” M. Smith

Jim was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. He ran the family farm with his father until 1986. While farming, Jim was a member of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 18 years. He returned to school to study Mortuary Science and was a 1989 graduate of MATC Funeral Service program.

After going through school together and knowing each other for years, he dated and then married the love of his life, Sharon Bose, on Feb. 8, 1969.

Jim served the Kenosha community as a funeral director. He began his career at the Bruch Funeral Home, then worked at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home, and retired after many years of serving families at the Proko Funeral Home.

Passionate about politics, Jim served several successful terms as the Somers Supervisor and Town Chairman. He played an integral role in bringing several new businesses to the Somers area.

Jim was a proud member of Somers Community Church. He also lived for his yard. If you ever drove by the family home, chances were extremely good that you’d see him on his riding mower manicuring his lawn.

Above all else, however, Jim was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Christine) Smith and Jennifer (Thomas) Miller; grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Hanzo Miller, Ian Smith, and Hailey Miller.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, a son, Christopher.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated by Jim’s family.