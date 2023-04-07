The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of April 8 – 14

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Seeking Donations for Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles, and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit the Racine Public Library online. (Note that books older than ten years are being accepted through April 29.)

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in bringing a truck to participate during any of these dates, get in touch with us by April 24 at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, April 8 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, April 10 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Stop into the newly remodeled Innovation Lab to try coding, 3D printing, laser engraving, video games and more!

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, April 10 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, April 11 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, April 12 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, April 12 | 10:30-11:15 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Create simple crafts under Miss Keiko’s guidance. She’ll teach you how to use different tools and art mediums while you make something of your own to take home. Supplies may be limited.

No registration is required.

Learn to Type

Wednesday, April 12 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, April 13 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

School’s Out! A Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko

Friday, April 14 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Enjoy a fun, simple art project guided by Miss Keiko. Supplies may be limited.

No registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, April 15 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Spring Booksale – Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | Noon-6 p.m. – Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Movies

Saturday, April 8 | 11 a.m.-1:05 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Join us for a movie! April 8th’s film will be a 2021 sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reaves.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, April 12 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Teen Craft & Chat: Jeweled Foil Bugs

Thursday, April 13 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Look, shiny things! And cool insects! Why not both? We’ll show you how to craft a glimmering bug that you can take home when you’re done. Supplies may be limited.

No registration is required.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Building Healthy Soil For Gardening

Saturday, April 15 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Healthy soil is the key for successful vegetable gardening. Improving the physical and chemical characteristics of your backyard soil promotes better crop growth and yield. Learn about the basics of garden soil, where to send your garden soil sample for testing and how to amend your soil based on the soil test report.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, April 15 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, April 10 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

iPad 101

Tuesday, April 11 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! In this class, we’ll learn how to use the app store. Please bring your own device and any passwords needed to use it.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, April 12 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is required.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot

Thursday, April 13 | 10 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Come play a few sessions of Chicken Foot Dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

