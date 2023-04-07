Obituary for Randall ‘Randy’ Einar Lansbery
October 2, 1955 – March 20, 2023
Randall “Randy” Einar Lansbery, 67, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home with family.
Randy was born in Racine on Oct. 2, 1955, to Kenneth J. and Dolores (nee: O’Connel) Lansbery.
He was educated at Hyles-Anderson Baptist College. Randy proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oakland, Calif. He was then employed with Countryside Humane Society until his retirement.
He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie, and Naomi Lansbery.
Services
A Memorial Service for Randy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 4835 Taylor Ave., Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
