Obituary for Randall ‘Randy’ Einar Lansbery

October 2, 1955 – March 20, 2023

Randall “Randy” Einar Lansbery, 67, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home with family.

In loving memory of Randall

‘Randy’ Einar Lansbery

Randy was born in Racine on Oct. 2, 1955, to Kenneth J. and Dolores (nee: O’Connel) Lansbery.

He was educated at Hyles-Anderson Baptist College. Randy proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oakland, Calif. He was then employed with Countryside Humane Society until his retirement.

He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie, and Naomi Lansbery.

Services

A Memorial Service for Randy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 4835 Taylor Ave., Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall Lansbery, please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home Heartfelt Sympathies Store.