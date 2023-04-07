Obituary for Ruth Nettie Ostrander

September 23, 1940 – April 5, 2023

Ruth Nettie (Harcus) Ostrander went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 5, 2023. An angel on earth, she is now an angel in heaven and will be forever in our hearts. She was born Sept. 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Nettie (Grant) Harcus. Ruth married Richard Lee Ostrander on Oct. 11, 1958; he preceded her in death on April 16, 2007.

Surviving are:

Her children: Diane (Paul) Kaye, Richard (Sandy) Ostrander, Leroy Ostrander, all from Racine; Pamela (Lonnie) Robbins, Twila (Scott) Berkley, June (Russell) Lyvere, Dawn (Shawn) Looman, all from Adams;

Grandchildren: Nicole, Kelly, Ariel (Santi), Elise (Bryan), Velnet (Jason), Becky (Brian), Jeremy (Jessica), Amanda (Jake), Leroy Jr., Joshua, Megan, Lonnie Jr., Will (Robin), Gena (Brent), Brandon (Marissa), Jimi (Shayla), Angel (Gavin), Chrissy, Ashley (Brett), and Dylan;

Great-grandchildren: Seth, Nadia, Bryan, Trinity, Velnette (Toni), Charlotte, Ashtin, Rhyder, Maddox, Autumn, Pierson, Hunter, Weston, Amber, Kaleb, Jake, Alichia, Damian, Steven Jr., Liam, Joshua Jr., Clementine, Richard, Jayla, Wade, Kenna, Zak, Chy, Zoe, Hazel, Willow, Scarlet, Bailey, Bentley, Blake, Jaxson, and Logan; four step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, Oakley.

Ruth is also survived by her sister, Irene Woodward; and brother, Robert Harcus, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and other friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet; grandson, Steven; sisters, Doris and Joanne; brothers, Richard, Russ, and Raymond. As most can tell from the list above, Ruth’s family was her world and she was loved dearly by all.

Services

Visitation for Ruth will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023. Interment will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriners, or other charities of your choice.