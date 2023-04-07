The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) will deploy eight members to Eastern Europe later this year in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The soldiers will provide public affairs support to U.S. forces operating in the region.

A sendoff ceremony will be held later this spring at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin Guard MPAD’s impact

Wisconsin National Guard logo

The 112th MPAD previously supported Operation Atlantic Resolve with nine soldiers during a three-week training exercise in 2015. The soldiers supported public affairs efforts in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

The 112th MPAD deployed to Joint Task Force Guantanamo, at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2008-09, where it supported Joint Task Force efforts related to the beginning of military tribunal hearings of detainees — including the 9/11 co-conspirators. The detachment returned to Guantanamo in 2018 with eight members to support a reduced Joint Task Force mission.

Some of the Soldiers on the 112th MPAD’s 2008 deployment were members of the Madison, Wis.-based Detachment 1 of the Illinois Army National Guard’s 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, which deployed to Mosul, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-05.

The 112th MPAD is expected to return from Eastern Europe in early 2024.

Operation Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries through bilateral, joint and multinational training. Deploying ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe in support of this operation is evidence of the strong, unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe.