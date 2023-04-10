RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS)-Racine campus recently announced that the Ruud Family Foundation is matching all new and increased donations made to the Racine Campus in 2023, up to $50,000.

The Racine Campus opened in March 2020 at 8900 16th St. in Mount Pleasant. However, the WHS has been serving the community and Wisconsin since 1879. It reigns as the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin, annually serving 40,000 animals and the people who love them as an independent nonprofit.

Animals in the adoption program have as long as it takes to find a new home; there are no time or space limits. In addition, the WHS hosts public vaccine clinics, spay/neuter services, and stray/surrender intake. Furthermore, the WHS Racine Campus also offers a range of youth programs including summer camps, birthday parties, Scout nights, field trips, and Kids Night Out which help to promote their mission even more.

Ruud Family Foundation matching program

According to the Ruud Family Foundation, all first-time gifts to the campus will be automatically doubled. In addition, this also includes every dollar donated above past donors’ total giving amount in 2022.

“We are so very grateful for the generosity of the Ruud Family Foundation which has championed our work in the Racine community,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president and CEO of WHS. “These incredible donors are not only directly helping animals and families in need in Racine County, but also helping to inspire additional gifts to support this lifesaving work.”

To make a donation and have it matched by the Ruud Family Foundation, visit them online or contact khernandez@wihumane.org. Click here for volunteer opportunities at the Racine Campus. More information about available animals and the nonprofit can be found on their website.

