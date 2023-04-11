RACINE COUNTY — Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine/Caledonia) has scheduled three listening sessions to receive public input on Wisconsin’s 2023-25 state budget.

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is currently preparing a budget to cover spending on state programs, services and personnel for the next two years.

Wittke to host Norway, Caledonia listening sessions

Rep. Robert Wittke (R) Racine

Upcoming listening sessions, announced by the State Representative’s office, will be held at the Norway Village Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, on Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. Another session is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

The public is invited to offer suggestions about the state budget to Wittke and his staff at any of the listening sessions. Those who are unable to attend in person are invited to provide comments via email to: Rep.Wittke@legis.Wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-0731.

Wittke represents the 62nd Assembly District, which includes the City of Racine’s north and west sides and portions of the Villages of Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Wind Point and Raymond, and the Towns of Norway and Waterford.