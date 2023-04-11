“Celebrate Earth Day,” an annual free event through Gateway Technical College in celebration of Earth Day, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023.

This event shines a spotlight on the environment with events that appeal to all ages. These hands-on activities will bring information as well as fun ways to incorporate being good stewards of our local environment.

Thousands of people have enjoyed this event over the last 15 years. Snap-on, which has supported Celebrate Earth Day every year since its inception, will once again be a vital – and founding – sponsor for Gateway.

“It’s a great event for all ages. From little children to adults, there’s something to do and learn at Celebrate Earth Day,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager of community relations and communications. “Gateway is committed to environmental sustainability and this event is one way we’re able to help the community learn new skills to be better stewards of the environment, have fun and make a difference.”

Celebrate Earth Day, Kenosha Campus

This year, before the official kick-off at 10 a.m., a Pike Creek restoration project will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interested parties are invited to meet at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center on the GTC Kenosha campus. This initiative will focus on erosion control through the planting of native plants along the creek. Sign up to volunteer for this project here.

Gateway’s Earth Day Event – Kenosha Campus – April 23, 2022 – Credit: GTC A Children’s Tree Climb has been a popular activity over the years and is slated to be back again this year, so long as the weather allows. Through the Arboriculture/Urban Forestry Technician program, children will be outfitted with professional tree-climbing gear and hoisted into an oak tree that’s been here for more than two centuries. Program director Aaron Schauer will oversee this activity. Out of the many activities offered, some examples are:

Children’s activities – Check the Center of Sustainable Living for activities such as one that will take place in the Bee Barn, and the Pike Creek Horticulture Center for what is offered, like the children’s tree climb.

Electronics recycling – Taking place in the Madrigrano Conference Center Parking Lot (Lot B) and hosted by Gateway’s IT Project Management class, attendees may bring a variety of items to be recycled, such as computers, printers, VCR/DVD players and more. Tools will also be available at the event to wipe or destroy computer hard drives as requested.

Plant sale – the annual plant sale, by the Pike Creek Horticulture Center, will be back for this year’s event. Available for purchase will be a variety of house plants and early-season flowers.

Gateway’s Earth Day Event – Kenosha Campus – April 23, 2022 – Credit: GTC

Free tree saplings – Along with the plant sale, there will be a variety of saplings available, while supplies last, for free. Saplings include swamp white oak, bur oak, red oak and shagbark hickory.

Informational booths – A number of areas will be represented by a myriad of businesses and groups that are environmentally focused throughout Wisconsin.

Door prizes – Event-goers will also have the opportunity to win door prizes while there.

Elkhorn Campus

The Elkhorn Campus will include a petting zoo, electronics recycling, food/hygiene items drive, informational booths and door prizes among other activities and offerings.