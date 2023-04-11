As of April 10, Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms, has announced a voluntary recall of select Fresh From Meijer premade salads. This recall occurred because these products could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall and includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. Meijer is unaware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall at this time. However, this is subject to change. An example label from a salad included in the voluntary recall. – Credit: Meijer Newsroom

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can potentially cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, according to a notice from the FDA, in healthy individuals, these individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms. This may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,

Recalled salads

The recalled premade salads have a “Fresh From Meijer” sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By

Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All Fresh From Meijer premade salads recalled products

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service Desk of the nearest Meijer store. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m. – 1 a.m. (EDT) daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.