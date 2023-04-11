Today, April 11, is National Pet Day.

Chances are if you own a pet, you celebrate them and appreciate their companionship each and every day. And your camera roll probably looks a little something like our web editor’s.

However, given the occasion, we want to celebrate the animals in our lives that make our days richer.

On this day, take a look at the variety of pets that are deeply loved and cared for.

Tail wagging animals

Havok, the German Shepherd puppy will train be a protection dog. Rio, a small pup, rocks a pair of PJs. Solo, a black German Shepherd enjoys exploring outside.

Pups exploring outdoors

Maple, a Golden Retriever, is a service dog that helps her handler who lives in Kenosha. Sasha, a purebred German Shepherd enjoys running outside. Larry the Doodle enjoys boating.

Pair of Pals

Major and Jax pose for a photo on Jax’s birthday. Snappy the cat and Leena the dog snuggle up together.

Mia gives her own a hug from behind while they work. Bo smothers his best buddy with, well, himself, every time they see each other. – Credit: Krish Colón

Crazy Cats

Cooper the cat spends his days napping. Ham, is quite the ham, and is seen laying upside down.

On the lookout

A black and white pup looks through a hole in the fence. Bandit, a small but mighty pup.

Friendly faces

Moose yawns while resting on his human’s bed. Credit: Lisa Hawkins An 185-lb St. Bernard and a 75-lb Lab are best buds. Lady hugs her favorite “honker” toy.

Up close and personal

Reggie the rescue from Texas smiles as he waits for a treat. Credit: Holly Widmar A sweet Rottweiler takes a rest. Credit: Annie Lai Moose the German Shepherd enjoys playing outside. Credit: Alyssa Bohm

Good boys

Shadow after playing in the snow. – Credit: CynDi Nielsen Niko enjoying a sunset. – Credit: CynDi Nielsen Scout the Silver Lab takes a spin at hypnotizing. – Credit: Amy May

Medium size dogs

Daisy is a spunky ball of energy. – Credit: Laura Kovanda Kona is Mom’s best bud. – Credit: Laura Kovanda Bo, the little gremlin, a rescue with a heart of gold. – Credit: Krish Colón

Pretty faces

Screembean the cat lounging the way a cat lounges best. Rugarth the budgie is a beauty. “Meowers” the black and white kitty cat sits pretty.

Growing up

JoJo the Blue Heeler from Caledonia is growing up fast.

Pets of the Racine County Eye/Kenosha Lens

We don’t dare disturb the tubby tabby while it naps. While the belly floof certainly calls, begs to be pet, it is indeed a trap. The shredding feet of doom make quick work of anyone who dares disturb the tabby’s slumber. – Credit: Heather Asiyanbi Daisy, the assistant publisher of the Racine County Eye is on the job. – Credit: Denise Lockwood Harry the Cat photobombing while his human was trying to mix a cocktail! – Credit: Paul Holley

Lainey (left), and Seinfeld-inspired Newman (right), owning the place. – Credit: Dan Truttschel Zander is the best service dog and companion. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Marshall and Schrödinger keep neighborhood watch. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Element of Sirprise gets a little field trip with his mama, Miriam, to the lounge on National Pet Day. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux