Today, April 11, is National Pet Day.
Chances are if you own a pet, you celebrate them and appreciate their companionship each and every day. And your camera roll probably looks a little something like our web editor’s.
However, given the occasion, we want to celebrate the animals in our lives that make our days richer.
On this day, take a look at the variety of pets that are deeply loved and cared for.
Tail wagging animals
Pups exploring outdoors
Pair of Pals
Crazy Cats
On the lookout
Friendly faces
Up close and personal
Good boys
Medium size dogs
Pretty faces
Growing up
Pets of the Racine County Eye/Kenosha Lens
Celebrations
