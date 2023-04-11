In Wisconsin, the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right of individuals to keep and bear arms. Wisconsin’s state constitution also affirms the right to bear arms for the defense of oneself and the state. Wisconsin residents have the right to own firearms for lawful purposes, such as self-defense, hunting, and sport shooting. This article explains five different elements of gun laws, including concealed carry, open carry and more.

What you need to know

1. Legal age to possess or own a gun

In Wisconsin, the gun laws are relatively permissive compared to some other states in the U.S. For instance, Wisconsin law allows individuals who are 18 years of age or older to own a firearm, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing one under state or federal law. Minors may also possess firearms with the consent of a parent or guardian and while under their supervision.

2. Permits

Wisconsin allows for the open carry of firearms without a permit, as long as the individual is not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law. However, some local ordinances may place restrictions on open carry.

3. Background check/restrictions

In Wisconsin, all firearm sales from licensed dealers require a background check. Private sales and transfers of firearms do not require a background check, but it is illegal to sell or transfer a firearm to someone who is prohibited from possessing one. Wisconsin law prohibits certain individuals from possessing firearms, including convicted felons, individuals with domestic violence restraining orders or convictions, and those adjudicated as mentally incompetent or committed to a mental institution. Recently the law changed so that a conviction for disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, no longer affects your gun rights.

Wisconsin has no specific laws regarding the possession or use of assault weapons.

It’s important to note that while Wisconsin’s gun laws are relatively permissive, there are still many regulations in place to ensure the safe and responsible use of firearms. It’s always a good idea to consult with local law enforcement or legal experts to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Open carry vs. concealed carry

Wisconsin is a “shall-issue” state when it comes to concealed carry permits, meaning that as long as an individual meets certain qualifications (such as passing a training course and background check), they must be issued a permit upon application. Wisconsin also allows individuals to carry concealed weapons without a permit on their own property, or in a vehicle, or on the property of others with their permission.

4. Open carry

Wisconsin allows individuals to openly carry firearms without a permit, as long as the person has not been convicted of a felony or domestic abuse. Wisconsin is one of the states in the United States that allows open carry of firearms. This means that individuals, not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law, can openly carry firearms without a permit in most public places, including parks, streets, and non-restricted areas of buildings.

However, there are some restrictions to open carry in Wisconsin. For example, it is illegal to openly carry a firearm in certain places such as police stations, schools, and government buildings. In addition, private property owners have the right to prohibit open carry on their property, and local governments can also restrict open carry in certain areas.

5. Concealed carry

It’s important to note that while open carry is legal in Wisconsin, carrying a concealed firearm requires a permit. Furthermore, anyone carrying a firearm in Wisconsin must be at least 18 years old and not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.

It is almost impossible to open carry in a vehicle. The gun has to be visible from outside the vehicle, so a loaded gun on the passenger seat (even visible by someone walking by) could still result in a criminal charge as the gun is considered concealed from those driving past. If you don’t have a CCW permit, store the gun and the ammunition separately and out of your reach.

It’s also worth mentioning that while open carry is legal in Wisconsin, it may still draw attention from law enforcement or other individuals, and could potentially result in uncomfortable or dangerous situations. It’s important for anyone considering open carry to be aware of their rights and responsibilities, as well as any potential risks and challenges. We recommend that all gun owners carry insurance like that offered by the Wisconsin-based U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). In the next column, we will discuss the strict requirements for self-defense in Wisconsin.

About David Patton and Patton Law Office, S.C. David Patton is the founding attorney of Patton Law Office, S.C., a mission-driven law firm. David and his team provide holistic representation for Estate Planning, Small Business legal support, and in the areas of Criminal, Family Law, and Civil Rights cases in Racine, Kenosha and Federal Courts. Visit http://pattonlawwi.com/ to learn more or schedule a consultation.