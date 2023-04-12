According to a story from TMJ4, Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon might be an option.

Michael Uden, vice provost for student enrollment and engagement, told the news station that Concordia is committed to “offering admission, equal or lower tuition rates, and transfer credits,” all dependent on individual students’ academic status.

The school posted a blog Monday for Stritch students addressing the situation and announcing a Zoom call for them at 7 p.m. CDT Thursday, April 13.

What happened at Cardinal Stritch might be the first of what could be many small colleges and universities to shutter their windows and doors.