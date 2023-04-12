RACINE, KENOSHA — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Racine and Kenosha Counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12.

Red Flag Warning

According to NWS, A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

This warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

According to NWS, there will be very warm, windy, and dry conditions across southern Wisconsin. These conditions will support critical fire conditions across all of southern Wisconsin from late this morning into the early evening.