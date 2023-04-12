RACINE, KENOSHA — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Racine and Kenosha Counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12.
Red Flag Warning
According to NWS, A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
This warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.
According to NWS, there will be very warm, windy, and dry conditions across southern Wisconsin. These conditions will support critical fire conditions across all of southern Wisconsin from late this morning into the early evening.
It is expected that the temperature will be in the low to middle 80s F. The NWS predicts Southwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. The relative humidity ranges from 20 to 25%.
The NWS encourages people to be aware and smart.
View the WisBurn website for more information from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.