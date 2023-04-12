Obituary for Susan Jean Lemire

April 5, 1962 – April 8, 2023

Susan Jean Lemire, 61, of Racine, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Racine on April 5, 1962, to Robert and Jeanne (nee: Byrnes) Grant.

Sue was united in marriage to Jim Lemire on June 1, 2001, at Franksville Park.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sue enjoyed music of all genres and listening to area bands, especially at Smoked on the Water. She loved her dogs, Harley and Brandi. Sue delighted in watching her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Their preferred activity was spending time at local hotels swimming and camping. Shopping at Ross and Home Goods was a favorite pastime. She was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Sue met and assisted many people while driving bus for the City of Racine and Laidlaw bus company prior to that in her career.

Sue is survived by her husband Jim; children, Scott (Danielle) Jander, Kevin (Amber) Jander, Janel (Josh) Jander, Jerad Lemire, and Brandon Lemire; grandchildren, Breanna, Jeremiah, Kaylin, Jameson, and Elric; and great-grandson, Carmelo. She is also survived by her father, Robert Grant; sister, Kathy Dykstra, and sister-in-law, Kelley Grant; niece, Jenna Rose; nephew, Little Dan; many other relatives, and lifelong friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother, brother, Steve Grant, and brother-in-law, Danny Dykstra.

Services

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Caledonia.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help cover expenses would be appreciated.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.