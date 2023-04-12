Editor’s note: This story has been updated as it had incorrect information that was able to be corrected when an updated report was available from Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The accused person is not affiliated with Raymond Schools.

RACINE COUNTY — Alejandro Guardiola, an assistant wrestling coach with a travel team that practices in the Raymond/Burlington area, remains in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after being charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Guardiola was officially charged Mon., April 10, in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts each of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. If convicted he faces up to 80 years in prison and/or up to $200,000 in fines. Two felony counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children were dismissed on a defense motion for lack of probable cause, and the state did not object. Alejandro Guardiola – Credit: Racine County Jail

The criminal complaint: alleged sexual assault happened before wrestling meet

According to the criminal complaint against him, a boy on the wrestling team told Racine County Sheriff investigators that on multiple occasions Guardiola hugged him, held his hand, and kissed him on the head, making the boy feel uncomfortable.

The evening before a wrestling meet, Guardiola also suggested he could make the boy “explode” and spooned the boy with Guardiola’s hand on the boy’s genitals, the complaint continues. Both incidents took place on the same weekend.

Online court records indicate Guardiola was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled for his preliminary hearing on April 19.