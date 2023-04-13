Obituary for Adam Torres

February 28, 1964 – April 9, 2023

Adam Torres was born into eternal life on April 9, 2023, at age 59. He passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis. Adam was born in Dilley, Texas, on Feb. 28, 1964, the son of the late Esperanza Martinez Velazquez, and Marcos Torres.

Adam Torres

Adam was united in marriage to Jackalyn Torres on Sept. 22, 1997. They had an amazing life together that spanned 35 years, spending 26 of those beautiful years as husband and wife. Adam really enjoyed spending time with his family and especially playing games with his grandson, Jeremiah (Bubu), like Knack, and spending time with his best friends, Willie, Archie and Jason.

Adam was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He would watch all sorts of shows with his wife and especially enjoyed watching wrestling with his younger daughter. He loved calling his older daughter all the time to mess with her and talk about their favorite shows. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Adam is survived by his wife, Jackalyn; two amazing daughters, Crystal (Robert) Braun, and Cecilia Torres; stepson, Anthony Dvorak; six grandchildren: Maria, Robert Jr., Nakeah, Grayson, Jayce, and Jeremiah; stepfather, Jacobo Velazquez; goddaughter, Alexis (Alex) Brooks; siblings, Adolpho (Carmen), Diane Quinones (Guillermo), Abel (Yalixa), Alex (Juana), and Denise Torres; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Michael Ray Casarez.

Services

Funeral services celebrating Adam’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Racine Family Worship Center,1848 Mead St., with Rev Guadalupe Torres officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for an all-night visitation at the church on Friday, April 21, beginning at 5 p.m.