MADISON — The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in honor of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, who were killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Credit: Cheek PD Facebook page

Flags half-staff through Executive Orders

The order to lower the flags comes from Gov. Tony Evers, who signed Executive Orders #192 and #193, which are in effect from sunrise to sunset on the day of the officers’ services.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community.”

Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers' families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 9, 2023

About the police officers

Officer Emily Breidenbach Officer Breidenbach began her career with the Stoughton Police Department before joining the Chetek PD in 2019. Officer Breidenbach was committed to serving her community, seeking public office and serving as president of the Chetek Youth Center board.

Officer Hunter Scheel Officer Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2022 and served the Cameron PD for the past year. His commitment to service extended beyond the Cameron community, having served as a member of the Army National Guard for six years.

Services on April 15

According to the Chetek PD’s Facebook page, services for Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service beginning at 1 p.m. Following, there will be Police honors happening outside of the high school.

All over the state, flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor these fallen officers. For additional updates follow the Chetek Police Department’s Facebook page and the Village of Cameron Police Department’s Facebook page.