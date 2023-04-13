MOUNT PLEASANT — What was once known as the Sealed Air YMCA Branch is now the Image Management Family YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, in Mount Pleasant.

The YMCA Board and The Weslaski Family hold a check addressed to The Racine Family YMCA for One Million Dollars. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The name change comes following a $1 million dollar leadership commitment and naming gift as of April 13.

Kevin Weslaski greets YMCA members at the renaming ceremony. – Credit: Emma Widmar “The Image Management Family YMCA contribution is being made on behalf of all past, present, and future Image Management employees and clients,” said Kevin Weslaski, Administrator of Image Management. “Our hope is for the Image Management Family YMCA to continue to enrich our community by providing its members with essential programs and services for generations to come.” Image Management is a website design company that has successfully been in business in Racine since 2001.

Dedication eremony unveils new Image Management Family YMCA

Members of the community gathered at the fitness center to reveal the change during a dedication ceremony on Thursday.

The Weslaski family consists of Kevin and Claire, their children and grandchildren. The couple’s daughter, Paige Wood, and her husband, Nathan, along with granddaughter Ocean, were in attendance as well as daughter-in-law, Claire, and granddaughter, Darcy. James Weslaski, Claire’s husband, was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony with the rest of the family. An extension of the Weslaski Family, including the Image Management Family and Chad Arents, was also there to show their support. Paige Wood, daughter of Kevin and Claire Weslaski addresses the crowd. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Members of the Racine Family YMCA Board of Directors, which encompasses the three locations in Racine County, were in attendance for the dedication ceremony.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Cory Sebastian, announced that the decision came following the donation and a unanimous vote by the board.

Chair of the YMCA Board, Cory Sebastian, welcomes attendees to the naming dedication ceremony on April 13. – Credit: Emma Widmar “They live the Y’s mission. The Weslaski Family and Image Management are tremendous champions for the Y.” Cory Sebastian at the dedication ceremony

A word of thanks

“We would like to thank the YMCA Board of Directors for instituting this name change from Sealed Air Family YMCA to the Image Management Family YMCA. “We would also like to thank the incredible Y staff who are an extremely dedicated group of individuals that care deeply about its members. “Most importantly we want to thank the Y members who believe in the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. It is all of you who made our decision to invest in the Y an easy one.” – Said on behalf of the Weslaski Family. Watch a portion of the ceremony on the Racine County Eye’s Facebook page.

Family impact, involvement leads to rename

As longtime members, the Weslaski Family has come to know and love the various YMCA branches in Racine over the years.

YMCA Board Chair Cory Sebastian, Claire Weslaski, Paige Wood, YMCA Chief Financial Officer/Interim CEO Elizabeth Enhof, and YMCA board member Brian Lee pose with the million-dollar check. – Credit: Emma Widmar Kevin began his fitness journey at the former Lakefront YMCA branch. He then became a frequent member when the facility opened in Mount Pleasant in 2012. As a Triathlete, he dedicates a great deal of time to training. He had grown so passionate about the mission of the facility, he stepped up and served on the Board of Directors. His family enjoys the fitness aspect and the camaraderie with members and staff.

“We’re all friends here,” he said. “This is a place where we feel safe, secure and loved, from the moment we walk in, to when we leave.”

His wife, Claire, also a triathlete, has used the gym as a way to train and continues the tradition with their son-in-law, Nathan, who is currently working to compete in a half-marathon. “This facility is now the Image Management Family YMCA, the key word here being family,” said Claire Weslaski, President of Image Management. “ Claire Weslaski holds up towel with new name of the YMCA and logo. – Credit: Emma Widmar

She explained that together, all people can make it a great place for healthy bodies, minds and spirits.

Siblings Paige and James had the honor of growing up in the YMCA community. They swam for Southeastern Aquatics (SEA) through the Y. This led them to opportunities to earn scholarships and swim competitively for their college teams, Paige for Pepperdine University and James for Carthage College.

“Their scholarships were possible because of their experiences at the Racine Family YMCA,” said Sebastian.

At the event, Paige addressed the crowd. The key focus of her speech was: The future of Racine is bright.

“My mom and dad worked very hard for what they have. I saw that firsthand. They always stressed the importance of giving back. My dad would share how we don’t really own anything, instead, we’re just vessels, were stewards with what we’ve been given to do good,” explained Paige.

Brenda Hughes, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the YMCA, presents a cake celebrating the new name with the help from a YMCA employee. – Credit: Emma Widmar Community members gather at the new Image Management Family YMCA. – Credit: Emma Widmar

During the event, Kevin shared that when their family came to Racine, they were $19,000 in debt. From that point, the Weslaski Family has abundantly grown. With the new name change, the family and team at Image Management strive to champion the YMCA’s programs and resources.

To learn about what opportunities are available visit their website.