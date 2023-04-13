RACINE — The drop-off site for household hazardous waste is now at 1831 Phillips Ave. The next collection event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. THIS Saturday (April 15).

The hazardous waste collection is presented by the City of Racine Wastewater Utility to prevent hazardous materials from entering the area’s water supply. The event is open only to residents of the City of Racine and the Villages of Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, and Wind Point.

Collection of agricultural, institutional or business wastes can be done by special arrangement. Call 262-636-9520.

Additional household waste collection

Other household waste collection events for 2023 are scheduled for:

May 20

June 17

July 15

August 19

September 16

October 14 Residents are asked to place materials in vehicle trunks or truck beds only. Workers at the site will do the unloading. Among the materials accepted are oil-based paint, degreasers, stain/varnish, weed killer, pool chemicals, and solvents. The site does NOT accept appliances, tires, medications or yard waste. STOCK IMAGE

For a full listing of acceptable and unacceptable materials, visit www.cityofracine.org/hhw.